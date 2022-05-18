Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Purchased by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 444,543 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 82,297 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 1.00% of Mitek Systems worth $7,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tatro Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MITK shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Mitek Systems from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Mitek Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

In other news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 9,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $141,389.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jason Gray sold 3,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $50,963.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,958 shares of company stock valued at $240,815. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MITK traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.16. 282,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,907. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.23. The firm has a market cap of $406.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 0.61. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $23.29.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.02 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mitek Systems (Get Rating)

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.