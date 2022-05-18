monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Issues Earnings Results

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 41.96%. The business had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.31 million. monday.com’s revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. monday.com updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of MNDY opened at $105.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.11. monday.com has a 1-year low of $87.05 and a 1-year high of $450.00.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in monday.com by 3,483.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in monday.com in the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.
About monday.com (Get Rating)
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
