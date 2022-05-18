monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Issues Earnings Results

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 41.96%. The business had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.31 million. monday.com’s revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. monday.com updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MNDY opened at $105.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.11. monday.com has a 1-year low of $87.05 and a 1-year high of $450.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in monday.com by 3,483.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in monday.com in the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.86.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

