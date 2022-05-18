MONK Price Reaches $0.25 on Exchanges (MONK)

MONK (MONK) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. In the last week, MONK has traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MONK coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000877 BTC on major exchanges. MONK has a total market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $11,822.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MONK

MONK (MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

