Moonriver (MOVR) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $13.59 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 18th. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $97.69 million and $13.59 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for approximately $23.62 or 0.00079103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Moonriver has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Moonriver alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.23 or 0.00516480 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00034630 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,083.40 or 1.64374160 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008742 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,333,137 coins and its circulating supply is 4,135,836 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.