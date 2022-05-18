Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,140,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the April 15th total of 15,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.69. 5,947,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,871,326. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $141.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.06.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

