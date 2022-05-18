Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTOIY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Neste Oyj from €40.00 ($41.67) to €45.00 ($46.88) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup upgraded Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Shares of NTOIY traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 26,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,872. Neste Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.1331 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st.

Neste Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.