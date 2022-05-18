Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.67

Posted by on May 18th, 2022

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCUGet Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.67 and traded as low as C$0.50. Nevada Copper shares last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 185,405 shares.

Separately, Haywood Securities raised Nevada Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.32, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$219.73 million and a P/E ratio of 125.00.

Nevada Copper Company Profile (TSE:NCU)

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.