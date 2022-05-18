Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.67

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.67 and traded as low as C$0.50. Nevada Copper shares last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 185,405 shares.

Separately, Haywood Securities raised Nevada Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.32, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$219.73 million and a P/E ratio of 125.00.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

