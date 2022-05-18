New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.64 Million

Brokerages predict that New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC – Get Rating) will post $70.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.30 million. New Mountain Finance reported sales of $66.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full-year sales of $281.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $277.37 million to $285.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $284.15 million, with estimates ranging from $277.85 million to $290.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New Mountain Finance.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NMFC stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,653. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31. New Mountain Finance has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $14.11.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

