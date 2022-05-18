NEXT.coin (NEXT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $77,002.00

NEXT.coin (NEXT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 18th. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the dollar. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,860.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $200.46 or 0.00671312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00182685 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00036697 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000963 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002652 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007000 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

