NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19, Briefing.com reports. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $151.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. NextGen Healthcare updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.95-$1.01 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.95-1.01 EPS.

NXGN traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.94. 656,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,490. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,910.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.69. NextGen Healthcare has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $21.87.

In other news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 33,838 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $680,482.18. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 155,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,311.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 6,250 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $122,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,551 shares of company stock worth $2,896,091. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 49,980 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 55.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 679,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,087,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

