Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 132000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 16.28 and a quick ratio of 16.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$8.94 million and a PE ratio of 1.71.
About Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB)
See Also
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) Moves Back From The Brink
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
Receive News & Ratings for Noble Mineral Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Mineral Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.