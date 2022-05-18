Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Novan had a negative net margin of 1,003.79% and a negative return on equity of 152.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

Shares of NOVN stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02. Novan has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $20.74.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOVN. StockNews.com began coverage on Novan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Novan in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

In related news, Director John W. Palmour acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $70,480 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Novan in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,436,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Novan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Novan by 16.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 36,196 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Novan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novan during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc, a pre-commercial nitric oxide-based pharmaceutical company, focuses on dermatology and anti-infective therapies. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

