NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 411,600 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the April 15th total of 536,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 498,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NuCana stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.60. 152,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,705. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99. NuCana has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $31.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.58.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that NuCana will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NuCana from $22.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of NuCana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in NuCana by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,189,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 709,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NuCana by 98,968.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 445,359 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NuCana by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 522,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 324,010 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in NuCana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NuCana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

