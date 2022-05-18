Nuformix (LON:NFX) Trading 2.3% Higher

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01). 1,118,084 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 4,268,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.88 ($0.01).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50.

Nuformix Company Profile (LON:NFX)

Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. Its lead programs include NXP001, which is in Phase 1-ready stage for oncology supportive care; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

