Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Sold by Ponoi Management LLC

Ponoi Management LLC trimmed its stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,451 shares during the quarter. Nurix Therapeutics makes up 8.7% of Ponoi Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ponoi Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $9,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 512.0% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 794,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,989,000 after acquiring an additional 239,107 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 31,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,121,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,480,000 after purchasing an additional 194,385 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.17.

NRIX stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.01. 353,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,158. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.48.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

