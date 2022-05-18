NV Gold (CVE:NVX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.10

NV Gold Co. (CVE:NVX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 104150 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a market cap of C$8.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75.

About NV Gold (CVE:NVX)

NV Gold Corporation, a junior exploration company, identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the United States and Switzerland. The company explores for gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in 11 exploration projects in Nevada, as well as AngloGold-Ashanti database.

