Nwam LLC Has $683,000 Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Nwam LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,336 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMO. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,930,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,190,833,000 after purchasing an additional 381,744 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,592,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,941,000 after purchasing an additional 136,276 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,880,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,318,000 after purchasing an additional 514,992 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,857,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,431,000 after purchasing an additional 66,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,820,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMO opened at $105.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.22. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $95.37 and a 52-week high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.47. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 41.02%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$161.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Europe upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.71.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

