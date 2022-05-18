Nwam LLC Has $747,000 Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 137.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Eaton from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.47.

ETN stock opened at $143.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $137.55 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 58.59%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

