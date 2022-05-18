Nwam LLC Sells 573 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Nwam LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,741,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 137,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period.

RYT stock opened at $258.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.00. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $239.58 and a twelve month high of $327.81.

