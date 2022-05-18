Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.15

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$57.15 and last traded at C$57.15, with a volume of 1210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$55.61.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$51.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$137.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Olympia Financial Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Olympia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.00%.

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and divisions.

