Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
ONCR has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Oncorus in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncorus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oncorus from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.
ONCR stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.25. 54,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,254. Oncorus has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 4.26.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Oncorus by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 189,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 44,095 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Oncorus during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,794,000. CHI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oncorus by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,755,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,401,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Oncorus during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Oncorus by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.
About Oncorus
Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.
