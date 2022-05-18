Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ONCR has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Oncorus in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncorus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oncorus from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

ONCR stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.25. 54,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,254. Oncorus has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 4.26.

Oncorus ( NASDAQ:ONCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts predict that Oncorus will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Oncorus by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 189,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 44,095 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Oncorus during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,794,000. CHI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oncorus by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,755,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,401,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Oncorus during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Oncorus by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

