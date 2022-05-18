Ontology Gas (ONG) Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last Week

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. One Ontology Gas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001399 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ontology Gas has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ontology Gas has a total market capitalization of $128.89 million and $11.81 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,862.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00104911 BTC.

Ontology Gas Coin Profile

Ontology Gas (ONG) is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 308,589,817 coins. The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

