Ormeus Coin Trading 20.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ORMEUS)

Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Ormeus Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ormeus Coin has a total market cap of $50,303.92 and approximately $646.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ormeus Coin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,686.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.62 or 0.00650187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.61 or 0.00475284 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,458.79 or 1.86734062 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00033236 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008932 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin launched on August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com . The official message board for Ormeus Coin is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin . The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin

Ormeus Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ormeus Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.