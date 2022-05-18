Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.05

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$10.05 and last traded at C$10.09, with a volume of 8708 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.78.
Separately, Pi Financial lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Development from C$9.25 to C$6.85 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$484.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08.
About Osisko Development (CVE:ODV)
Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. The company's flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds interest in James Bay Properties located in Québec, canada; and San Antonio Gold Project and Guerrero Properties located in Guerrero, Mexico.
Recommended Stories
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.