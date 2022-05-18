Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.05

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$10.05 and last traded at C$10.09, with a volume of 8708 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.78.

Separately, Pi Financial lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Development from C$9.25 to C$6.85 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Osisko Development alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$484.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08.

Osisko Development ( CVE:ODV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Osisko Development Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Osisko Development (CVE:ODV)

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. The company's flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds interest in James Bay Properties located in Québec, canada; and San Antonio Gold Project and Guerrero Properties located in Guerrero, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.