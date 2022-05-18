Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,545 Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Oxford Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OXM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 100.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,545,000 after acquiring an additional 43,420 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $382,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 33.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 693.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

NYSE:OXM opened at $87.22 on Wednesday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $114.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.35.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.29.

Oxford Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.