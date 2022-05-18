Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 21,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,062,000 after purchasing an additional 22,146 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,952,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 285,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 375,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,386,000 after purchasing an additional 42,161 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $38.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.63 and a 12 month high of $67.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.13.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.20. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.41.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

