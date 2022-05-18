Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,182 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,182 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,737,000 after purchasing an additional 110,846 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,812,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 188,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,366,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRVL. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $1,138,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $551,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,461,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 208,610 shares of company stock worth $13,591,746. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

MRVL opened at $58.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

