Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) vs. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Critical Contrast

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) and Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paramount Global and Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Global $28.59 billion 0.79 $4.54 billion 6.11 5.68 Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. $5.11 billion 0.97 $298.55 million $5.07 1.76

Paramount Global has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paramount Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Paramount Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Paramount Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Paramount Global has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Global and Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Global 14.26% 7.90% 3.05% Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. 59.31% 3.54% 1.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Paramount Global and Grupo Televisa, S.A.B., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. 0 3 5 0 2.63

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a consensus price target of $19.38, suggesting a potential upside of 117.70%. Given Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. is more favorable than Paramount Global.

Dividends

Paramount Global pays an annual dividend of 0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Paramount Global pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. pays out 1.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Paramount Global beats Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paramount Global (Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services. It also operates Paramount+, a digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming services; and creates and acquires programming for distribution and viewing on various media platforms, including subscription cable networks, subscription streaming, and premium and basic cable networks. In addition, the company develops, produces, finances, acquires, and distributes films. Paramount Global was formerly known as ViacomCBS Inc. and changed its name to Paramount Global in February 2022. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (Get Rating)

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network. The Sky segment offers direct-to-home broadcast satellite pay television services comprising program, installation, and equipment rental services to subscribers in Mexico, Central America, and the Dominican Republic; and national advertising sales. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico. It also offers programming services for cable and pay-per-view television companies in Mexico, other countries in Latin America, the United States, and Europe; and licenses and syndicates television programming. The Other Businesses segment is involved in sports and show business promotion, soccer, feature film production and distribution, gaming, publishing, and publishing distribution businesses. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

