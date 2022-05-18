PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) will report $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.36. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jonestrading lowered their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.96.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,116.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.
PMT stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $15.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.99.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -257.53%.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.
