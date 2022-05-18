PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) will report $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.36. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jonestrading lowered their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.96.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $28,042.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 15,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $235,063.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,116.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

PMT stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $15.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -257.53%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

