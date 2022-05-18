Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUNW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUNW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the April 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:PHUNW traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,025. Phunware has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

