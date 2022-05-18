Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 16,937 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 714,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,937 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Coupang were worth $21,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPNG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Coupang by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,399,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,938,000 after buying an additional 52,855,644 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Coupang by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,615,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,395,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599,767 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,845,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,611,000. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

In other Coupang news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $2,277,410.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,678,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,847,002.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $1,043,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

NYSE CPNG opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.99. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.53. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

