Pictet Asset Management SA Decreases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,971 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 52,236 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $17,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,151,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,643 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,499,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $416,236,000 after acquiring an additional 522,454 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,131.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 335,617 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $55,883,000 after acquiring an additional 325,231 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 485,866 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $88,369,000 after acquiring an additional 263,025 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2,150.8% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 209,548 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $38,124,000 after acquiring an additional 200,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.32.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $276.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $278.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $7.38 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total value of $1,739,139.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 4,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.19, for a total transaction of $1,196,705.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,002 shares of company stock valued at $25,293,266. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

