Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 960,574 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 337,100 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 1.27% of 2U worth $19,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of 2U from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.61.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average of $16.03. The firm has a market cap of $849.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.22. 2U, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $46.52.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. 2U had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $253.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. 2U’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

