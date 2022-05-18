Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 1,595 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,412 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $21,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,884,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,296,463,000 after buying an additional 2,327,677 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,115,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,748,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,932,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $681,228,000 after purchasing an additional 276,606 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3,865.5% in the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 241,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,669,000 after purchasing an additional 235,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI opened at $213.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.07. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.09 and a twelve month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSI shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.55.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

