Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.87

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.87 and last traded at $29.65, with a volume of 26223 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.98.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PPC shares. Barclays started coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens raised Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.53. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 1.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 171,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $4,854,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,548,503.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 80.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. 17.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

