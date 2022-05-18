Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2,790.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SIGI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

Shares of SIGI opened at $77.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.83. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $73.90 and a one year high of $94.35.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.09 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.