Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,548 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $48.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.28. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $174,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

