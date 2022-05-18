Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $90,000 Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 97.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,028 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 59.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

YUMC opened at $41.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.67. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.97.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

