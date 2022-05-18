Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New Investment in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

INGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

NYSE:INGR opened at $95.03 on Wednesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.05. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Ingredion Profile (Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.