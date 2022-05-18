Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 1,752 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 109.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in YETI were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in YETI by 2.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in YETI by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in YETI by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in YETI by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of YETI by 15.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.56. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.42.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

