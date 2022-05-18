Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases New Shares in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 296.6% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

CR opened at $94.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $114.87.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.76 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.49%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

