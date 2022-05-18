Pinebridge Investments L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its position in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,384 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Noah were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Noah by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Noah by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Noah by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOAH. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Noah presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.81.

NYSE:NOAH opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.34. Noah Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.88.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $125.52 million during the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

