Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes $157,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton raised its stake in Duke Energy by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $110,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,137 shares of company stock valued at $3,376,679 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DUK opened at $109.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.78 and a 200 day moving average of $105.05.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

