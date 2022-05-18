Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145,431 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage stock opened at $316.46 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.43 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The business had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 77.75%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.15.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

