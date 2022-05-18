Piper Sandler Lowers Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Price Target to $6.00

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on APTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.18.

APTX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.67. 534,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,116. The company has a current ratio of 22.49, a quick ratio of 22.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.41. Aptinyx has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Aptinyx ( NASDAQ:APTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Aptinyx by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 17,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

