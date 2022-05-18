PIVX Market Capitalization Achieves $7.63 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (PIVX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PIVX has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $7.63 million and approximately $77,485.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005282 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded down 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Spirit Orb Pets Care Token (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $63,800.86 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001131 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 69,095,772 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

