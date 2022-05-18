Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.68

Shares of Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.68 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 11.75 ($0.14). Plant Health Care shares last traded at GBX 11.15 ($0.14), with a volume of 138,649 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.72. The stock has a market cap of £35.80 million and a P/E ratio of -23.55.

In other news, insider Christopher (Chris) Richards sold 695,446 shares of Plant Health Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12), for a total transaction of £69,544.60 ($85,730.52).

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the health, vigor, and yield of field crops, such as corn, soybeans, cotton, and rice, as well as specialty crops, including fruits and vegetables.

