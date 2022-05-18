PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,745 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PMVP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,835,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 568.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 58,105 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 489,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 28,022 shares during the period.

Shares of PMVP opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $647.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.94. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $37.32.

PMV Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PMVP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 365,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $7,854,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PMVP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PMV Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

