Polkadot (DOT) Market Cap Hits $10.21 Billion

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. During the last week, Polkadot has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for about $10.34 or 0.00034630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadot has a total market cap of $10.21 billion and approximately $840.36 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.23 or 0.00516480 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,083.40 or 1.64374160 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008742 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,990.83 or 0.06667050 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

