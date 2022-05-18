Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) Short Interest Down 24.6% in April

Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the April 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHIC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Population Health Investment by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 55,563 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Population Health Investment by 29.2% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 23,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Population Health Investment during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Population Health Investment during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Population Health Investment by 3.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHIC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,399. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82. Population Health Investment has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $9.97.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

